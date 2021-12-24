Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($47.56) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.81) to GBX 4,470 ($59.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($52.71).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 4,037 ($53.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,797.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,604.71. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.60.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.81) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,908.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

