adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($382.02) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($395.51) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €331.40 ($372.36).

ADS opened at €251.90 ($283.03) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is €271.03 and its 200 day moving average is €289.83.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

