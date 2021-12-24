Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.59 ($22.01).

ETR DEQ opened at €14.66 ($16.47) on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($24.36). The stock has a market cap of $905.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

