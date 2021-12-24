Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.33, with a volume of 27237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.43.

The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

