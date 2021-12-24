Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

INN stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

