Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.
INN stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
