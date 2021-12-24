Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

