Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.99.

TSE:PD opened at C$44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$590.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$19.99 and a 1 year high of C$62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

