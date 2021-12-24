Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.