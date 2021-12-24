KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed stock opened at $258.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.