Acasti Pharma Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ACST opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

