Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Now Covered by Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $232,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

