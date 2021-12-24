Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at CLSA

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by CLSA in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. CLSA’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.69% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

