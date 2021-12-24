Head-To-Head Contrast: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) versus Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Captor Capital and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 2 7 3 0 2.08

Vale has a consensus price target of $16.69, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Vale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Vale $40.02 billion 1.78 $4.88 billion $3.48 4.00

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39% Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14%

Summary

Vale beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

