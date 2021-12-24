Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.
Shares of SON opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
