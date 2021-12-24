Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of SON opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

