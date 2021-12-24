Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $456,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

