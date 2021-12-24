Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $2.12 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

