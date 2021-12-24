PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have declined in the past three months. The stock’s decline can be attributed to higher costs, drab North America unit’s performance and COVID-related headwinds. PVH Corp expects uncertainty related to COVID-19 along with higher freight and logistics cost to remain headwinds. The North America unit is expected to remain drab as international tourism is not likely to return to growth in fiscal 2021. However, the company reported earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from brand strength, strong international business and robust pricing actions. Robust e-commerce sales continued to aid the results. Lower promotions and higher sales mix boosted margins, which are likely to persist. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view.”

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.78.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

