HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 5.30.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.