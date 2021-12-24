Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alight Call Options (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,045 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 1,259 call options.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of ALIT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

