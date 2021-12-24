Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLF. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

HLF stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

