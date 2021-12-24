Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crown Castle International in a research report issued on Sunday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NYSE:CCI opened at $199.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

