Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €65.00 ($73.03) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.50 ($71.35).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA opened at €47.99 ($53.92) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.