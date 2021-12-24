EnWave (CVE:ENW) Given a C$1.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on EnWave (CVE:ENW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENW opened at C$0.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.30. EnWave has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.29 million and a PE ratio of -30.33.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnWave will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.