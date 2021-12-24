William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.
NYSE:PGR opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
