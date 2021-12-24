William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

