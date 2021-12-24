Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for MEDNAX, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MEDNAX in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

