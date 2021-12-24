Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Critical Survey

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

This table compares Momentive Global and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.23 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -30.51 CEVA $100.33 million 10.16 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -341.38

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Momentive Global and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.44%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

CEVA beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

