Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.