Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

