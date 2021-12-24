Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.18.

TSE:BLX opened at C$35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.94 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

