Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Raymond James set a C$158.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$151.26.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$155.79 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.