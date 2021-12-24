Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

