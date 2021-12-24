Desjardins Upgrades Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Desjardins currently has C$72.00 target price on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.60.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$63.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Insiders sold 16,989 shares of company stock worth $977,355 over the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

