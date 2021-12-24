Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Fundamental Research lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.42 to C$0.39. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braveheart Resources traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

