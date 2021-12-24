Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.26.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.78. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$24.01 and a 1 year high of C$45.58.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

