Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$167.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$198.93.

FNV stock opened at C$173.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$175.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.03. The stock has a market cap of C$33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,002.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

