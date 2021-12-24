Credit Suisse Group Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$57.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.73.

TSE:WPM opened at C$54.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.08. The company has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

