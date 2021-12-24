Teekay LNG Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

NYSE TGP opened at $16.93 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

