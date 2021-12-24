Teekay LNG Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.
NYSE TGP opened at $16.93 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.
About Teekay LNG Partners
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
