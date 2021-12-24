Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 834% compared to the average daily volume of 230 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

