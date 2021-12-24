Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPX Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPXC opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. SPX has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after acquiring an additional 99,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,638,981. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

