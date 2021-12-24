Brokers Issue Forecasts for Flowserve Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLS. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of FLS opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

