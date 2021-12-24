Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) fell 6.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.07. 6,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,678,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,520 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.