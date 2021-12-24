Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AVTE stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,472,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

