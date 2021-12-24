LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com’s (NASDAQ:LZ) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. LegalZoom.com had issued 19,121,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $535,388,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $16.14 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

