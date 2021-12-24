Snow Lake Resources Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LITM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th

Snow Lake Resources’ (NASDAQ:LITM) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Snow Lake Resources had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LITM opened at $5.80 on Friday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

