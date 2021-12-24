Nyxoah S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

