Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.64 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

