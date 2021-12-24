Insider Selling: Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Insider Sells £1,442.46 in Stock

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of Capital & Regional stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £1,442.46 ($1,905.75).

CAL opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Capital & Regional Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.31 ($1.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.