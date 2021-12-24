Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The firm had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.