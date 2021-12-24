Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million, a PE ratio of 241.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

