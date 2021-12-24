Insider Buying: The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Buys 34,000 Shares of Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($67,380.10).

Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.14) on Friday. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.88 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.31.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.