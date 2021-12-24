Insider Buying: The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Buys 34,000 Shares of Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($67,380.10).
Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.14) on Friday. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.88 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.31.
